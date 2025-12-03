Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Genesco’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Genesco in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GCO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genesco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

GCO opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $386.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after buying an additional 173,255 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 440,837 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Genesco by 269.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

