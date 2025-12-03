First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $216.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.45. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 15.82%.The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

