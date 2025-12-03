Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NEA stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
