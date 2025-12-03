Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Shares of NEA stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

