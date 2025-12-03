Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JQC opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
