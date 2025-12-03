Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JQC opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Featured Articles

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

