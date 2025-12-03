Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.61 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 142.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.22.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $316.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.34 and its 200 day moving average is $222.44. The company has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $328.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,406 shares of company stock valued at $51,743,408. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

