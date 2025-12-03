Trek Financial LLC Has $18.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.2% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

BIL stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

