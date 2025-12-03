Triavera Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Triavera Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 73,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,000. CBRE Group makes up 5.4% of Triavera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,068,000 after buying an additional 134,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,938,000 after acquiring an additional 397,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,939,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $544,554,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $159.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average is $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

