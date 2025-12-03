Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC Takes Position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF $VABS

Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,321,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,443,000. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF accounts for approximately 29.5% of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC owned approximately 61.47% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,799,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 52,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VABS opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Profile

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

