iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV is Trek Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,253 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 218.5% during the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,752,000 after buying an additional 125,521 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.