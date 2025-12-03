Trek Financial LLC Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,591 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,166.7% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $187.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

