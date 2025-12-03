Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $201.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.88% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Asana updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.070-0.070 EPS.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.93. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 13,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $204,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,068,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,979,247.70. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 28,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $397,128.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 862,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,221,185.73. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,427,928 shares of company stock valued at $36,497,981. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 64.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $90,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $141,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Asana by 226.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.