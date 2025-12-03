49,106 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. City State Bank boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

