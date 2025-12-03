Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 19,307 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,066,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,772,000 after acquiring an additional 309,551 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,723,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,458,000 after purchasing an additional 360,678 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 842,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,933,000 after purchasing an additional 190,847 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,557,000 after buying an additional 54,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

