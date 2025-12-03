Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 95,184 The Mosaic Company $MOS

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 380,566 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 241,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 22.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.