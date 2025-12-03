OriginTrail Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $313.15 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 33.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. OriginTrail has a market cap of $313.15 million and $30.66 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,846,955 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars.

