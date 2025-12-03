GEODNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.78 Million (GEOD)

GEODNET (GEOD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. GEODNET has a total market cap of $61.78 million and $495.79 thousand worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GEODNET has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One GEODNET token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GEODNET Profile

GEODNET’s launch date was September 18th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 976,569,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,777,944 tokens. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet. The Reddit community for GEODNET is https://reddit.com/r/geodnet_/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GEODNET is www.geodnet.com. The official message board for GEODNET is medium.com/geodnet.

GEODNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 976,569,568 with 438,777,945 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.1435759 USD and is up 6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $441,727.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

