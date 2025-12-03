Critical Comparison: MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) versus Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enagas and MDU Resources Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enagas 1 0 0 0 1.00 MDU Resources Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

MDU Resources Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.31%. Given MDU Resources Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than Enagas.

Dividends

Profitability

Enagas pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MDU Resources Group pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Enagas and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enagas N/A N/A N/A MDU Resources Group 8.25% 8.29% 3.20%

Volatility and Risk

Enagas has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Enagas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enagas and MDU Resources Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enagas $979.99 million 4.43 -$323.88 million N/A N/A MDU Resources Group $1.88 billion 2.23 $281.11 million $0.83 24.73

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enagas.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Enagas on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enagas

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and supplies related value-added services. The Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Services segment offers electrical and mechanical contracting services, including the construction and maintenance of electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, mechanical piping, and services; transmission and distribution contracting services, comprise construction and maintenance of overhead and underground electrical, and gas and communication infrastructure; and manufactures and supplies transmission and distribution lines construction equipment and tools. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, transportation, institutional, and renewable and government customers, as well as utilities. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

