Wrapped HBAR Trading Up 2.7% This Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $36.45 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,851,483 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 248,851,482.73947638 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.14898043 USD and is up 12.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $6,459,801.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

