Critical Comparison: Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) and LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) and LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Oric Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Oric Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oric Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Oric Pharmaceuticals and LENZ Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oric Pharmaceuticals N/A -45.33% -41.78% LENZ Therapeutics N/A -29.58% -27.89%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oric Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$127.85 million ($1.73) -6.16 LENZ Therapeutics N/A N/A -$49.77 million ($2.11) -12.94

This table compares Oric Pharmaceuticals and LENZ Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LENZ Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oric Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oric Pharmaceuticals and LENZ Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oric Pharmaceuticals 1 2 10 0 2.69 LENZ Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57

Oric Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.40%. LENZ Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $56.40, indicating a potential upside of 106.52%. Given LENZ Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENZ Therapeutics is more favorable than Oric Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Oric Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oric Pharmaceuticals beats LENZ Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens. The company is also developing multiple discovery stage precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms, including ORIC-613, an orally bioavailable, highly selective inhibitor of PLK4, in preclinical studies for the treatment of breast cancers. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Voronoi Inc.; a license agreement with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.; and clinical development collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.