Mantle (MNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $133.52 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Mantle token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and approximately $133.52 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,252,944,055 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is group.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @mantle_official. Mantle’s official website is group.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.89 with 3,252,944,055.636841 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.05334701 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $151,183,087.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

