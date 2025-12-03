Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SSE (SSEZY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS: SSEZY) in the last few weeks:

11/27/2025 – SSE was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2025 – SSE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/14/2025 – SSE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/14/2025 – SSE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

11/13/2025 – SSE was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

