iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Trimmed by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Finland grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 188,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,323,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $684.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $674.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $718.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

