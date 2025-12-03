Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Michael Feld Sells 75 Shares

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Feld sold 75 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $14,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,908.80. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Feld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Michael Feld sold 57 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $10,602.57.

On Friday, September 26th, Michael Feld sold 58 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $10,499.74.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $190.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,074,750,000 after buying an additional 147,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,872,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,596,496,000 after acquiring an additional 459,219 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,880,510,000 after acquiring an additional 448,644 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,994,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,870,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,218 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,150,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,712,715,000 after purchasing an additional 636,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

