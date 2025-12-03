Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.18.

KSS opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.45. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 53,518 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 197,088 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 650.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 426,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 369,841 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 352,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 75,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

