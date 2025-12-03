SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiriusPoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPNT
SiriusPoint Stock Up 0.4%
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $755.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.35 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 168.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 225,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 141,393 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the third quarter worth $739,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 2,183.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 515,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 492,894 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SiriusPoint
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Netflix Goes All In: The $70B Play to End the Streaming Wars
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The Most Festive Christmas Stores in the U.S., According to Poll [2025]
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Palantir Stock Finds Its Footing—and a Path to Global Growth
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.