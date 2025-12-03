SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiriusPoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPNT

SiriusPoint Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $21.10 on Monday. SiriusPoint has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $755.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.35 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 168.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 225,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 141,393 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the third quarter worth $739,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 2,183.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 515,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 492,894 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.