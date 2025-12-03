Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Leerink Partners

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 79.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday. JMP Securities set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.56) by $0.98. Sell-side analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences stock. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,896,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,765,000. Spruce Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.6% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 579.30% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

