Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hub Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 239,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hub Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

