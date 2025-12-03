BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Partners

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $82.00. Leerink Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $776.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.53%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,512 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 135,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,064,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,279,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.