CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $630.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.96% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Arete raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.86.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $516.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.46. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,369,740. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

