Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded to Underperform Rating by Bank of America

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.29%.The business had revenue of $851.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 326,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

