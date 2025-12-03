JT Stratford LLC Buys 5,131 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.5% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 206,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Finally, Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $40,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $565,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,233,709.52. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,872 shares of company stock worth $12,801,203 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $234.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.92 and its 200 day moving average is $253.21. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.96 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.42.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

