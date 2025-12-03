10,001 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Bought by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of -714.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

