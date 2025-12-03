ConstitutionDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $31.93 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $51.64 million and approximately $31.93 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.