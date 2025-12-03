Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $11.73 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.73 billion and approximately $752.62 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $587.39 or 0.00631577 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00004724 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,004.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00022721 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000023 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,961,666 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
