Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Price Reaches $1.21 on Major Exchanges

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.76 billion and $31.23 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 3,115,849,875 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 3,131,842,647.1368769. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.20688583 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $24,764,485.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

