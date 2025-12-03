Scroll Price Tops $0.0929 on Major Exchanges (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Scroll has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scroll has a total market cap of $17.66 million and $5.15 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scroll

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.09284969 USD and is up 6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $5,129,749.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

