BMO Capital Markets Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $90.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, September 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. Okta has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.23 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,920. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after acquiring an additional 582,956 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 94.9% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Okta by 57.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $199,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

