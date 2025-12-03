iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Acquired by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 311.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,588,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,024,000 after acquiring an additional 470,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,157,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,792,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,314,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,537 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17,484.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 30,751,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

