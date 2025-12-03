Sands Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,276,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833,049 shares during the period. Samsara comprises approximately 2.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $766,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Samsara by 906.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $171,802.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 302,698 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,235.92. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $741,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 683,425 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,535.75. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,417,900 shares of company stock valued at $131,283,922 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Samsara and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

