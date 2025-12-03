Maren Capital LLC Has $117.50 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Maren Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 7.1% of Maren Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maren Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $117,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,174,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Linde by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.4%

LIN stock opened at $408.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $438.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.08. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $404.27 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

