Sands Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $132,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.06, for a total transaction of $391,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,368.30. This represents a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total value of $5,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $54,279,308. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.8%

TDG stock opened at $1,344.00 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,311.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,396.94.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Transdigm Group

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.