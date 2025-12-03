Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf comprises 1.0% of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 81.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 458.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

