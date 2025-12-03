Trek Financial LLC Acquires 61,956 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,956 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 43,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.39. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $82.55.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

