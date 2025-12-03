Trek Financial LLC Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,512,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $573.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.95 and a 200-day moving average of $238.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.68.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

