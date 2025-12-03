Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 83,463 Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,000. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Roku as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Roku by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Roku by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 22.8% during the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,753,000 after acquiring an additional 254,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.68.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $213,220.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,639.02. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $1,364,151.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998. The trade was a 98.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 498,733 shares of company stock valued at $52,273,682 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ROKU opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

