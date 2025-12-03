Trek Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Copa worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,916,000 after buying an additional 183,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,955 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the second quarter valued at $9,392,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copa by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 552,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,731,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Copa from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Copa in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 target price on shares of Copa and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Copa Stock Up 1.3%

Copa stock opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.51 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.