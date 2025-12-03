Trek Financial LLC Invests $3.35 Million in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,325,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,089 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $112,154,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

