Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $540,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,869.70. This represents a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $435,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,545.10. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 5.8%

TransMedics Group stock opened at $141.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $156.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.