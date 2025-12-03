Trek Financial LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,176,000 after buying an additional 193,795,994 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,411,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 136,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 941,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,349,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

