Trek Financial LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Future AI & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.